Jennifer E Phillips
Knoxville - Jennifer E. Phillips, age 48 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away, Thursday July 16, 2020. She graduated Doyle High School in 1990, then attended Pellissippi State. Jennifer loved animals and was a Christian and studied her Bible. She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Ernest and Elizabeth Martin and Claude and Dorothy Phillips. Jennifer is survived by her parents, Sandra K. Phillips of Knoxville, TN and Claude C. Phillips and spouse Ardie Phillips of Albuquerque, NM. She also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and nieces. The family ask that all memorials be made made in honor of Jennifer to Young Williams Animal Shelter, A little more info......
Young-Williams Animal Center, 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.A Celebration of Life gathering for Jennifer will be held in the parlors of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 in August 1, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com