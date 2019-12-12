|
|
Jennifer "Jenny" Edgar
Knoxville - Jennifer Moser "Jenny" Edgar, age 73, of Knoxville, Died peacefully at home after a long illness on Sunday evening, December 8, 2019 at her home.
Jenny was born in Chattanooga, TN to Warner W. Moser and Ora Lee Altum Moser on December 8,1946.
Her husband was Dr. Ralph M. Edgar who was in Air Force and they lived in Wiesbaden, Germany during the early years of their marriage. They traveled throughout Europe and England during their stay there and had their daughter (Kimberly) was born there.
Jenny worked for Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge for over 35 years. She held several different positions while working there, but her passion was managing the Hospitality Houses. She always wanted to help others, and enjoyed working with the Volunteers there.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Dr Edgar, both her mother and father, and her in-laws, Don and Mozelle Edgar.
She is survived by a daughter, Kimberly Edgar of Nashville; brother, David Moser (Pat) of Johnson City; brother in laws, Dan Edgar (Angie) Georgia, Ronnie Edgar (Bobbi) Georgia, and Robbie Edgar (Karen)Elizabethton, as well as many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation to both the staff at Park West Hospital, and the staff with Covenant Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Click Funeral Home Middlebrook Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 2 p.m. with Dr. Steve McDonald officiating.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospitality Houses of Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019