Jennifer F. Langston
Knoxville, TN
Jennifer F. Langston, age 61 of Knoxville, passed away on May 20, 2019. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Powell. Jennifer always had a smile on her face and loved to laugh. Her shining personality will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by daughter Lori Ann Langston and father James Faulkner. Survived by husband of 42 years Thomas Langston; mother Carolyn Faulkner; brother Jeff Faulkner. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00pm Friday, May 24, 2019, at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel with service to follow at 7:00pm. Rev. Tim McGhee will officiate. Family and friends will meet 9:45am Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Bells Campground for a 10:00am interment. Please leave online condolences at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on May 23, 2019