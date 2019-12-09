|
|
Jennifer Keck
Knoxville - Jennifer Aileen Keck, age 54, passed away on December 7, 2019 due to complications from Type 1 Diabetes.
She was born on December 3, 1965 at Mt. Clemens Air Force Base in Michigan, but moved with her family to Knoxville at an early age.
Jenny was preceded in death by her father, Oldna Keck, mother, Hazel Keck, and sisters, Janice Keck and Diana Long.
She is survived by her nephews, Chris Long (Karen) and Joshua Long, niece, Julia Price (John), great nieces and nephews, as well as best friend of 31 years, Lisa Stokely.
Jenny attended Bearden High School and graduated from UT with a Masters in Speech Pathology. Although she was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes (also referred to as Juvenile Diabetes) at 7 years old, it did not stop her from living life to the fullest. She traveled, lived at different times in Jackson, TN, Chattanooga, Atlanta and then back to Knoxville. She loved reading, movies, her cats, music, especially punk and alternative, and saw many shows all over the eastern US. Although health problems slowed her down in later years, she still kept her determination to keep going.
She was intelligent, witty, honest, kindhearted and a fiercely loyal friend. She was one of the most real people you would ever meet. And the world will not be the same without her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation in Jenny's name.
The family will receive friends Friday, December 13, 2019 at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee, 37919 from 10:30am to 11:00am. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00am. Friends may leave their thoughts and memories at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019