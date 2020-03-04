Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
8:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM
Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery
Jennifer LeAnn Latham Obituary
Jennifer LeAnn Latham

Knoxville - Jennifer LeAnn Latham 38 of Knoxville went to be with Jesus on her birthday March 3, 2020 surrounded by her mother and dad. She fought the good fight kept the faith and Amazing Grace won the race. No more pain and suffering, she is now walking and talking with Jesus her grandparents uncles and aunts. Jennifer is survived by parents, William Jeter and Angela Darlene Latham; sister, Pam Woody and brother, Paul Latham; grandmother, Lennis Self; several uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is also survived by special boyfriend Ralph, show dog Doug and cat Love. The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. William Broome and staff. family will receive friends Friday March 6, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy service will follow at 8:00 p.m. with Rev. Junior Mount officiating. Family and friends will meet Saturday March 7, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 p.m. Entombment. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020
