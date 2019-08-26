|
|
Jennifer Lynn Hickman
Strawberry Plains - Jennifer Lynn Hickman - age 46, of Strawberry Plains passed away Friday, August 23, 2019. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Olif Sr. and Ada Hickman; and her beloved father, Olif Hickman Jr. She is survived by her mother, Mary Hickman; and sister, Kimberly Hickman. She is also survived by a host of family and friends. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 7:00 PM with Rev. Major Dalton officiating. The family will gather at 9:45 AM on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Pleasant Grove Piney Baptist Church Cemetery, 2660 Piney Rd, New Market, TN 37820, for a 10:00 AM graveside service. In lieu of flowers please send donations to the National Pediatric Blood Pressure Awareness Foundation, 38261 Brown Road, Prairieville, LA 70769. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019