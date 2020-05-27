Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Thursday, May 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
7:00 PM
Burial
Friday, May 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Jennifer Lynn Little Obituary
Jennifer Lynn Little

Mascot - Little, Jennifer "Jenny" 59 of Mascot, TN went to be with the Lord Tuesday, May 26, 2020. She was of the Methodist faith. Jenny loved making crafts, bows, flower arrangements and wreaths for others. She always found good in everyone and will be greatly missed. Jenny was preceded in death by grandparents, Ernest Lynch and Gladys Lynch; mother, Tommie Jean Meadows; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ethel and John Little. She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Johnny Little; siblings, Liza Varnes, Arie Dyer; aunt, Verna (Stan) Spencer; sisters-in-law, Cathy McMillan and Joyce (Ronnie) Hale; fur babies; several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday, May 28th from 5-7pm at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home with funeral service following at 7pm. Rev. Chad Roberts officiating. Family and friends will meet at McCarty Evergreen Friday May, 29th at 10am for procession to Woodlawn Cemetery for an 11am burial. Pallbearers to include: Jayden Dyer, Alex Varnes, Arie Dyer, Paul McMillan, Bryan Green, Joe Brewer.

McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home 7426 Asheville Highway Knoxville, TN 37924 (865) 637-7955 www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 27 to May 28, 2020
