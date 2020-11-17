Jennifer Marie Miller
Lenoir City - Jennifer Marie Miller, age 42, of Lenoir City passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Jennifer was a member of Grace Baptist Church and Silver Ridge Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Preceded in death by her grandparents, John and Geraldine Slessinger, Fred and Louise Harris; father-in-law, Garry T. Miller, and "Granny" West. Survived by her husband, Garry Miller; son, Dylan Miller; parents, John and Johnnie Harris; sisters, Tammy Morgan (Mike) and Tracie Johnson (Tony); brother, Randall Harris (Melanie); special niece, Kelsey Morgan; sister-in-law, Jean Ann Miller Blankenship (Danny); mother-in-law, Lois Miller; uncle and aunt, Buster and Margaret Presley; many special nephews, nieces and cousins. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, November 20th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. on Friday in the Click Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will then proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com