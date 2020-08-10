Jennifer Paxton
Knoxville -
Jennifer Gail Paxton age 36 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather; William Cordy, Brother; Paul Dinwiddie and uncle; Billy Cordy. Survivors; children, Skylar, Bobby, Angel, Mark, Cherish, Patricia and Eli. Mother; Patricia Dinwiddie, Brother; Tim (Samantha) Dinwiddie, Grandmother; Mildred Cordy. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com