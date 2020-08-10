1/
Jennifer Paxton
Jennifer Paxton

Knoxville -

Jennifer Gail Paxton age 36 of Knoxville passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Preceded in death by Maternal Grandfather; William Cordy, Brother; Paul Dinwiddie and uncle; Billy Cordy. Survivors; children, Skylar, Bobby, Angel, Mark, Cherish, Patricia and Eli. Mother; Patricia Dinwiddie, Brother; Tim (Samantha) Dinwiddie, Grandmother; Mildred Cordy. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel followed by a 2:00 p.m. funeral service Rev. Charlie Reynolds officiating. Family and friends will meet 1:45 p.m. Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Bookwalter Cemetery for a 2:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
August 10, 2020
We will stand and be your voice Jennifer.until we meet again i love you.
Gail payne
Family
