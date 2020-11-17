1/1
Jennings Jerome "Jay" Coday
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jennings's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jennings Jerome "Jay" Coday

Jennings Jerome "Jay" Coday, age 96 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was born September 22, 1924 in New River, TN to the late Charles and Bonnie Coker Coday. Jay was a longtime member of the Clinch River Baptist Church where he enjoyed directing the choir and being song leader for years. Jay was a US Army Air Forces veteran who served in World War II. He loved fishing, gardening, singing and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jay is preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.

Survivors:

Wife of 73 Years Bobbie Lee CodayLake City SonDennis & Martha CodayLake City Daughter Debbie & David Disney Lake City Sister Opal Hite New River Grandchildren Brandon & Christa Coday Amanda & Adam Neff Emily & Brad Bullock Denise & Karl Houdeschell Great Grandchildren Ian, Emma, and Charlee Neff

Gracie Coday Jaylynn and Emerie Bullock Aidan Houdeschell

Family and Friends may drop by at their convenience between the hours of 11:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Hatmaker Funeral Home to pay their respects to Jay.

Family and Friends will meet for a Graveside Service at 2:00 PM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery in Lake City with Rev. Larry Webster, Rev. Brad Bullock and Rev. Darryl Arender officiating.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
11:00 - 05:00 PM
Hatmaker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
20
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Clinch River Baptist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hatmaker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved