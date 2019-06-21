|
|
Jenny Byrd
Maynardville - Jenny Lou Holt Byrd, age 88, of Maynardville, TN passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was a longtime member of Clear Springs Baptist Church. Jenny enjoyed scrapbooking, crocheting, doll collecting, and gardening. She is retired from K-Mart after 27 years. She is preceded in death by husband of 68 years, Charles Byrd; mother Grace Fortner Holt Chamberlain and father Clifford Holt. Survived by daughter Yvonne Sentell, son Mark Byrd, granddaughters; Yvette (Nick) Dotson, Kristin (Randy) Lowry, Bri (Michael) Inklebarger, Jessica (Shane) Nelson, great-grandchildren; Ty (Madison) Lowry, Faith (Zach) Longmire, Wesley Dotson, Linden Inklebarger, Miles Inklebarger, Sawyer Kate Nelson, 2 great-great grandchildren; Laelynn Longmire, Brylon Longmire, devoted cousins Ernie and T. J., and many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel Saturday June 22, 2019 from 5:00-7:00PM. A service will follow at 7:00PM with Dr. Jerry Vittatoe, Rev. David Collins, and Rev. Justin Pratt officiating. Friends and family will meet at Greenwood Cemetery on Sunday June 23, 2019 at 1:45PM for a 2:00PM graveside service. Pallbearers will be Jenny's grandsons. Online condolences can be made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 21 to June 22, 2019