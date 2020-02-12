|
Jenny Jenkins
Knoxville - Jenny Jenkins, age 49 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marty Miller. Jenny had special needs which were lovingly met by many family and friends and especially by her Open Arms family. She loved others and enjoyed life in spite of her handicaps. Singing "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me," as well as working puzzles and teasing playfully, brought joy to all. Survivors include her father, Ron Jenkins (Jan); siblings, Julie Mayer (Jade), Katie Jenkins (Shawn), and David Jenkins (Tara); nephew, Eren Jenkins; niece, Kaley Jenkins; stepfather, John Wehrmeyer. Special appreciation is given to Jenny's Open Arms Care family in Knoxville and to the University of Tennessee doctors and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Care Corporation, 7325 Oak Ridge Highway, Suite 200, Knoxville, TN 37931. Family and friends will assemble for a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Joe Green officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020