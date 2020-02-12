Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Grandview Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jenny Jenkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jenny Jenkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jenny Jenkins Obituary
Jenny Jenkins

Knoxville - Jenny Jenkins, age 49 of Knoxville, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at her home. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marty Miller. Jenny had special needs which were lovingly met by many family and friends and especially by her Open Arms family. She loved others and enjoyed life in spite of her handicaps. Singing "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me," as well as working puzzles and teasing playfully, brought joy to all. Survivors include her father, Ron Jenkins (Jan); siblings, Julie Mayer (Jade), Katie Jenkins (Shawn), and David Jenkins (Tara); nephew, Eren Jenkins; niece, Kaley Jenkins; stepfather, John Wehrmeyer. Special appreciation is given to Jenny's Open Arms Care family in Knoxville and to the University of Tennessee doctors and staff. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Open Arms Care Corporation, 7325 Oak Ridge Highway, Suite 200, Knoxville, TN 37931. Family and friends will assemble for a Graveside Service at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Joe Green officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jenny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -