1/1
Jenny Lou Ford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jenny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jenny Lou Ford

Knoxville - Jenny Lou Ford, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away December 4, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted woman of faith and was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ford; parents, Robert and Jean Touton; brother, Stanley Touton; sisters, Janie Kennedy, Doris Green, Joyce Blakley; grandchildren, Kala Lamb and Courtney Ford. Survived by children, Ernie (Angela) Ford, Kenny Ford, Kim Lamb, Becky (Donald) Miller, Andy (Tonya) Ford; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 10:45 am at Piney Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 5, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved