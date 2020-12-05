Jenny Lou Ford
Knoxville - Jenny Lou Ford, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away December 4, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devoted woman of faith and was a member of Cedar Bluff Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Ford; parents, Robert and Jean Touton; brother, Stanley Touton; sisters, Janie Kennedy, Doris Green, Joyce Blakley; grandchildren, Kala Lamb and Courtney Ford. Survived by children, Ernie (Angela) Ford, Kenny Ford, Kim Lamb, Becky (Donald) Miller, Andy (Tonya) Ford; 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 8 siblings and several nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Monday at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. Family and friends will meet Tuesday at 10:45 am at Piney Grove Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
