Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Jenny Pickell Obituary
Jenny Pickell

Knoxville - Jenny Pickell age 30 of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019.She is survived by her loving parents, Fred and Teresa Pickell; brother, Jeremy and wife Lesley Pickell; niece and nephew, Pfeiffer and Owens; uncles, George Pickell, Rick Bradford; aunt, Susie (Danny) French; grandparents, Tommy and Mary Bradford; and several cousins.Our beloved Jenny was a free spirit and a creative and talented craftsman. Jenny had a wide and eclectic group of friends. She gave her heart to people as easily as she smiled. Her beautiful soul will never be forgotten. In lieu of flowers, please consider performing an act of kindness in Jenny's memory.The family will receive friends from 3pm-5pm Sunday, September 22nd at Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be 11am Monday, September 23rd at Greenwood Cemetery.Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Pickell family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 21 to Sept. 22, 2019
