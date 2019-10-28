Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset Cemetery
Jeraldean Collins Obituary
Jeraldean Collins

Clinton - Jeraldean Webber Collins, age 79 of Clinton went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 27, 2019. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and will be remembered as a loving mother and mamaw. Jeraldean was a member of Second Baptist Church. Preceded in death by her husband, Paul D. Collins; parents, Kelley and Maude Webber; brothers, Vestal, Calvin & Burl Webber.

She is survived by:

Children, Kimberly Lackey & husband Joe, David Collins, & Terri Bunton & husband Mark; grandchildren, Caleb and Chloe Lackey, Macie & Molly Bunton; sister, Pat Ford; several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Her graveside service will be 1:00 pm, Wednesday at Sunset Cemetery with Brother Jim McPherson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
