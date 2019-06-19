Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Knoxville - Jeremy Brett Robinson, of Knoxville, age 30, passed away on Thursday, June 13, 2019, from injuries sustained in an auto accident. He was an employee of Rudder Bus Lines and a member of Bethany Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by mother Karah N. Robinson; grandfather Charles Robinson. He is survived by father Brett Robinson; sister Tiffany Robinson; grandmother Lolly Robinson; aunt Vickie (Tony) Russell; nephews Joseph England and Jayden Greene; and special friends of Knoxville Billards. Family will receive friends on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 6:00pm until 7:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City chapel with memorial service to follow starting at 7:00pm with Rev. Louis Branch to officiate. Online condolences maybe made at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 19, 2019
