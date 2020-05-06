Services
Graveside service
Friday, May 8, 2020
2:45 PM
New Grey Cemetery
Knoxville - Jeremy DeWayne Daugherty, Jr. age 31, of Knoxville passed away on May 4, 2020. He was of the Apostolic faith and an employee of Hick's Plastics. He loved playing games with his family, being outdoors, and working with his hands. He was a wonderful husband, father, son, and grandson that will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by father, Jeremy D. Daugherty, Sr.; and grandfather, Steve Daugherty, Sr. He is survived by wife, Tonya Daugherty; children, Jonah, Juliette, and Julius; mother, Sandra Daugherty; brothers, Jacob, Jarrod, and Jordan; grandmothers, Vickie Daugherty and Jackie Hopper; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rebecca and Johnny Garren; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. The family and friends will gather at 2:45 pm on Friday May 8, 2020, at New Grey Cemetery for a 3:00 pm graveside service. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 6 to May 7, 2020
