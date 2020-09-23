1/1
Jeremy Lynn Riggs
Jeremy Lynn Riggs

Knoxville - Jeremy Lynn Riggs, 40, of Knoxville, TN unexpectedly went away from this mortal world to be with his family in Heaven on September 20, 2020. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Lovenia and Henry Loveday, his grandfather, Johnnie "Clifford" Riggs, and his cousins, Roy and Raina Riggs. Jeremy is survived by his daughter, Alexis Nicole Riggs, his parents, Kenneth and Vedra Riggs, his brother and sister-in-law, Andy and Morgan Riggs, his grandmother, Maxine Riggs-Long, and his partner, Brandi Kitts (and beloved dog, "Scout") along with numerous cousins, uncles, and aunts.

Jeremy was a loving father, son, and brother who had a profound love of music, animals, and food. Although Jeremy was a soft-spoken man, those he opened up to will attest to his excellent sense of humor, hard-working nature, and thoughtful and loving heart. Jeremy was an excellent gift-giver, hot sauce connoisseur, video game enthusiast, and loved when his New York Knicks or San Francisco 49ers were playing. He will be sorely missed by all.

A receiving of friends will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home - Halls Chapel on Friday, September 25 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM with funeral service at 7, officiated by Dr. Alan Price of Beaver Dam Baptist Church. All are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing out of respect of the family. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Alexis Riggs' education fund, care of Ken and Vedra Riggs. Condolences for the Riggs family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sep. 23 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
SEP
25
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Halls Chapel
4131 E Emory Rd
Knoxville, TN 37938
(865) 922-9195
