Jeremy Woody Obituary
Jeremy Woody

Knoxville, TN

Jeremy Woody, age 46, passed away March 15, 2019. He was a

member of Faith Promise Church North Campus. He was a loving, caring, and

understanding person, as well as, a good friend to everyone. Jeremy will be terribly missed by everybody who loved him. Preceded in death by mother Kay Nutt Woody. Survived by fiancé Angie Davis, sons Zachary, Jeremy, Aaron, and Michael Woody, daughter Brittany Gordon, father Harold Woody Sr., brothers Harold "Gene" Woody Jr. and Jeff Woody, grandchildren Wyatt Woody and Breelyn Gordon, special friends Melissa Letner and Jessica and Kathy Guinn, family and friends at Reasonable Ron's Tire's and the Tire Clinic, many other loving friends. Services will be held 7:30pm Monday, March 25, 2019, at Crossroads Ministries, 2815 Jersey Ave, Pastor Chester Hodsden officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to help with funeral expenses. Please leave online condolences at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 26, 2019
