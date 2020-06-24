Jermar Renell Munson



Jermar Renell Munson formerly of Detroit, MI who at an early age moved to Knoxville, TN.



Proceed in death, grandparents Charles (Billy) and Melzetta Greene, mother Kimberly Greene, uncle Gregory Greene.



He leaves to cherish, devoted and loving aunts, Wanda Greene (mother), Lisa (Eric) Lyons (Nashville, TN), uncle Tony (Lori) Greene (Iowa), children Jermar Jr., Kionne Woodruff, cousins, Wanesha, Rodney (Debo), Shamya, Eqwone, and a host of other relatives and friends.



Mr. Munson can be viewed starting at 12 noon on Sunday June 28, 2020 with the family receiving friends from 12-2 at the Unity Chapel with funeral to follow at 2:30. The final resting place will immediately follow at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 Pandemic, social distancing will be in place.



Arrangements made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.









