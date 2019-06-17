|
In Loving Memory of
Jerome Phillip Locke
01/30/1990 - 06/17/2017
On June 17, 2017 made our life unpredictable.
Heard Everybody saying that life goes on,
but it's not that simple.
Can't Rap our minds around all that went on.
It's Often that we Question,
Why did God call you home.
The Message God is sending us, still isn't clear.
Because Everyday we're hurting and
everyday we shed tears.
The Life you lived was amazing and precious.
If Only we could talk to you, even for a second.
Its Crazy how we were all just together.
Never Knew God would send storms to
change our weather.
But Eventually together again.
WE LOVE AND MISS YOU JROC, FOREVER
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019