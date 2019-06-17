Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Locke
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Phillip Locke

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Jerome Phillip Locke In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Jerome Phillip Locke

01/30/1990 - 06/17/2017

On June 17, 2017 made our life unpredictable.

Heard Everybody saying that life goes on,

but it's not that simple.

Can't Rap our minds around all that went on.

It's Often that we Question,

Why did God call you home.

The Message God is sending us, still isn't clear.

Because Everyday we're hurting and

everyday we shed tears.

The Life you lived was amazing and precious.

If Only we could talk to you, even for a second.

Its Crazy how we were all just together.

Never Knew God would send storms to

change our weather.

But Eventually together again.



WE LOVE AND MISS YOU JROC, FOREVER
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.