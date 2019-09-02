Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Funeral service
Following Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Asbury Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerome Sanders
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerome Sanders


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerome Sanders Obituary
Jerome Sanders

Knoxville - Jerome Thomas Sanders, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was an US Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur B Thomas and Dortha June Sanders; wife, Leona Sanders; brothers, Larry and Raymond Sanders; sisters, Dorothy Nichols and Wilma Miller. Survived by daughters, Luella Johnson (John), Lucinda Canada (Clarence) and Dawn Marie Dominicus (Mike); sisters, Phyllis Pope, Faye Craver, Brenda Tipton, Nancy Taylor, Karen Wallace, Florence Hillman and Mary Hoilman; brothers, Lynn Sanders and Jackie Minton; grandchildren, John and William Johnson, Sarah and Anthony Canada, Ashley, Jason and Eric Dominicus; great grandchildren, Marley Dominicus, Annabelle Nichole Williams, Jackson Eli Canada, Natalie and Lacy Ward, Liam Harmon-Dominicus; special friend, Dr. Jeffrey Swilley. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 6-8 PM at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Clyde Shipley and Pastor Scott Montgomery officiating. Graveside service will be held at Asbury Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerome's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now