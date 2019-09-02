|
Jerome Sanders
Knoxville - Jerome Thomas Sanders, age 74 of Knoxville, passed away on August 31, 2019. He was an US Marine veteran, serving during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur B Thomas and Dortha June Sanders; wife, Leona Sanders; brothers, Larry and Raymond Sanders; sisters, Dorothy Nichols and Wilma Miller. Survived by daughters, Luella Johnson (John), Lucinda Canada (Clarence) and Dawn Marie Dominicus (Mike); sisters, Phyllis Pope, Faye Craver, Brenda Tipton, Nancy Taylor, Karen Wallace, Florence Hillman and Mary Hoilman; brothers, Lynn Sanders and Jackie Minton; grandchildren, John and William Johnson, Sarah and Anthony Canada, Ashley, Jason and Eric Dominicus; great grandchildren, Marley Dominicus, Annabelle Nichole Williams, Jackson Eli Canada, Natalie and Lacy Ward, Liam Harmon-Dominicus; special friend, Dr. Jeffrey Swilley. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 3rd, from 6-8 PM at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow with Rev. Clyde Shipley and Pastor Scott Montgomery officiating. Graveside service will be held at Asbury Cemetery on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 AM. Online condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019