Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
4:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerre Gibson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerre Gibson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerre Gibson Obituary
Jerre Gibson

Knoxville - Gibson, Jerre B., age 78 of Knoxville went home to meet his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jerre was of the Christian faith and a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a retired CPA and owner of Jerre B. Gibson, CPA. Jerre was an avid lover of western movies, comic books, and coin collecting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tate and Tilda Gibson; sister, Violet Ake; infant brother, Dave Gibson; grandsons, Brian Alexander (Little Buddy), and Tucker Jonah. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Gibson; children, Jerrie Lynn (Jeff) Downs, Christy (Josh) Henson and Mary (David) Edwards; stepson, Rodney Sutton and his daughter Ashley; grandchildren, Megan (Jonathan) Blevins, Allyson (Keldon) Davis, Hunter Downs, Andrew Womack, Noah Edwards, Jax Henson, Caydan Henson, and Elena Edwards; great-grandchildren, AnnaBella Hunter Davis, and Haidon Elizabeth Davis; sisters, Sue Webb and Brenda Case and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Ottis Ball officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 20 to June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now