Knoxville - Gibson, Jerre B., age 78 of Knoxville went home to meet his Lord on Saturday, June 15, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Jerre was of the Christian faith and a proud U.S. Air Force Veteran. He was a retired CPA and owner of Jerre B. Gibson, CPA. Jerre was an avid lover of western movies, comic books, and coin collecting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tate and Tilda Gibson; sister, Violet Ake; infant brother, Dave Gibson; grandsons, Brian Alexander (Little Buddy), and Tucker Jonah. He is survived by his loving wife, Rita Gibson; children, Jerrie Lynn (Jeff) Downs, Christy (Josh) Henson and Mary (David) Edwards; stepson, Rodney Sutton and his daughter Ashley; grandchildren, Megan (Jonathan) Blevins, Allyson (Keldon) Davis, Hunter Downs, Andrew Womack, Noah Edwards, Jax Henson, Caydan Henson, and Elena Edwards; great-grandchildren, AnnaBella Hunter Davis, and Haidon Elizabeth Davis; sisters, Sue Webb and Brenda Case and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of other family and friends. The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 4:00 pm with Dr. Ottis Ball officiating. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 20 to June 22, 2019