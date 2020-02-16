|
Jerrie Egan
Knoxville - Jerrie Ann Rogers Egan, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family Saturday, February 15, 2020. Jerrie was a Child of God, above all other things. She was a proud graduate and cheerleader of Fulton High School, Class of 1956, an avid golfer at Beaverbrook Country Club, bridge player, and a loving MeeMee to her grandchildren. She was a mom to the community and was very involved in Halls Community Park, and cofounded Egan Hardwood. She was an outdoors woman who truly loved life. Preceded in death by husband of 55 years, Donald Earl Egan; father and mother, Troy and Gertrude Rogers; infant daughter and identical twin, Kelly Ann Egan; and special brother-in-law, Philip O. Egan. Survived by sons, Jeffrey Egan (Donna), Michael Egan, Rusty Egan (Julia); daughter, Kristi Hughes (Jim); grandchildren, Hannah Patton (Matthew), Greylan Egan, Noah Egan, Gavin Egan, and special grandson Kegan James Egan; special cousin, Barbara Havner Bailes; special sister-in-law Martha Egan; many special cousins and other family members; and many special lifelong friends. Family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 8:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Greenwood Cemetery at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM inurnment on Friday, February 21, 2020. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020