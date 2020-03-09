|
|
Jerrie Moffat
New Market - Jerrie Ruth Hollingsworth Moffat, age 79, of New Market died suddenly at her home on Saturday morning, March 7, 2020. She was a retired dental hygienist and a former president of the Tennessee Dental Hygienists' Association. Jerrie was loved by both patients and friends.
Survivors: husband, Dr. Charles G. Moffat, Sr.; sons, C. Gordon Moffat, Jr. (Katherine) and Samuel M. Moffat; four grandchildren, Thomas, Juliana, Susannah and Charles.
Family will receive friends 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Stevens Mortuary, followed by a 7:00 p.m. chapel service with Rev. George H. Waters officiating. Family and friends will meet 9:45 a.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Valley View Cemetery in New Market for a 10:00 a.m. graveside service and interment. The Hygiene Hussies will be honorary pallbearers. Serving the family is Stevens Mortuary, Oglewood Avenue at North Broadway in Knoxville. Jerrie's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020