Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
View Map
Entombment
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens
Jerry Armstrong Obituary
Jerry Armstrong

Maryville - Jerry Armstrong, age 72 of Maryville, TN. With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Jerry, loving, devoted, husband, father and friend to all who knew him whose lives he touched. He left us to be with his heavenly father the morning of 8/31/2019.

Jerry was born in Greeneville, TN to Hattie and Mack Scalf. Raised in Blount County he graduated in 1965 from Friendsville High School. Total 8 siblings Andy, Paul, Bessie, George, Jackie (twin to Jerry), all deceased. Dewey, Horace and Kay still living. After the passing of his mother at the age of 7 he was adopted by Rose and Beattie Armstrong. He leaves behind his beloved wife of 48 years Diane (Nelson) Armstrong, sons Jackie, Joshua and his wife Amy, as well as three grandchildren Isabel, Luke and Kali.

Jerry enlisted in the US Navy in 1967 and became a Radio Operator in the P-3 Orion aircraft. He served in Vietnam in 1969 earning the Air Medal. Jerry received his honorable discharge in 1971. He retired from Gerdau Ameristeel in Knoxville as an electrician. In his retirement, he immensely enjoyed riding his Gold Wing motorcycle traveling the country with friends Nancy and Roy Watkins as well as Carol and Joe Tonkinson. He was an avid woodworker and loved wood burning in his spare time. He will be greatly missed but we know we will be seeing him again in heaven

The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Wednesday, September 4, 2019, in Smith's Trinity Chapel with a funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm officiated by Rev. Pacer Hepperly, Pastor Grant Rimback and Donnie Dixon. Family and friends will assemble at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens at 1:00 pm for entombment. Arrangements provided by Smith Funeral & Cremation, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremtation.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 2, 2019
