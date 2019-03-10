|
|
Jerry B. Kooch
Knoxville, TN
Jerry B. Kooch - of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 8, 2019. Mr. Kooch was born on April 24, 1943 in Knox County. Mr. Kooch retired from KUB in 2001 with 33 years of service. He spent 2 years in the Army with the US Army supply and maintenance agency at Maison Fort near Orleans, France. He completed his 6 year obligation with the 489th Civil Affairs Company in Knoxville. He was a member of Alice Bell Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Lucy Styles Kooch; brother, Marshall Kooch; sister, Mary Kooch; and daughter, Melodi Kooch. Survived by his loving wife of 53 and a half years, Carolyn Haynes Kooch; sons, Kerry (Lorie) Kooch of Townsend and Shawn (Heather) Kooch of Gibbs; grandchildren Kera Kooch, Grace Kooch and Keegan Kooch. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Alice Bell Baptist Church with a celebration service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Richard Spencer and Rev. Toby Everett officiating. Interment will be private at Caledonia Methodist Church Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alice Bell Baptist Church building fund. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 10, 2019