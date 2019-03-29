|
|
Jerry Ben Winkle
Knoxville, TN
Jerry B. Winkle - age 74 of Knoxville went into the loving arms of his Savior on Monday, March 18, 2019. Retired from Colonial Freight Systems in May 2018 after 30 years of
service. Member of Dante Baptist Church. Jerry enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating. Preceded in death by parents, Robert and Iva Lee Winkle; granddaughter, Brandi Burton; mother-in-law, Faye Armstrong. Jerry is survived by his loving wife of 26 years, Sherry; daughters, Jeri Lynn Winkle, Jodi Leigh Thompson; stepsons, Tim (Sharon) Kreis, Tony Kreis, Scott (Gretchen) Kreis; four grandsons; four granddaughters; two great grandsons; and sister, Pam Atkins. Thanks to the staff of Avalon Hospice, and a special thank you to his nurse, Wendy Kirchhofer. The family will receive friends 4:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Dante Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life
service at 6:00 PM with Pastor Lee Murphy officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dante Baptist Church, 314 Brown Drive, Knoxville, TN 37918. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019