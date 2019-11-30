|
Jerry Benjamin Hill
Knoxville - Jerry Benjamin Hill, 86, passed away peacefully on Friday November 29th, 2019 at Ben Atchley Veteran's Home. Mr. Hill (also known as "Pop" to family) was of the Baptist faith and a member of Arlington Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Friendsville Academy in Friendsville, Tennessee. He worked as a driver for Thurston Motor Lines, Brown Transport, Priority Logistics, and Parkview Senior Apartments. He was an Army Specialist in the Korean War. He was popular, out-going, and well-loved by family and many friends. He follows his wife, Mollie Anne Doane Hill (passed in 2015) in death to whom he was married for over 54 years. Preceded in death by parents Plumer Groves (PG) Hill and Jenny Lind Anderson Hill; brother, Norman Groves Hill; and sister-in-law, Frances French Hill. The family would like to say a special thank you to the dedicated and caring people at Ben Atchley Veteran's Home. He is survived by his daughter, Beth Anne Hill (David) Dulaney; son, Benjamin Herron Hill; granddaughters, Hannah Dulaney and Sarah Dulaney; sisters-in-law, Bobbie Doane Snyder and Betty Doane Atkins; as well as many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Chris Kendall officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:45 am Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Thorngrove Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3, 2019