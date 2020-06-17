Jerry Bias
Jerry Bias a loving and devoted son, husband, and father was born February 8, 1978 and passed away June 11, 2020. Born in Central Islip N.Y, he was the son of Raymond Bias Sr. and Chantie Bias Barnes.
Although only 42 at the time of his death, Jerry affected many people in his lifetime and he will surely be missed.
He was self-employed for many years as a landscaper.
Preceded in death by grandfather, Albert Stenson; grandmother, Martha Stenson; great grandmother, Hattie Muriel.
Jerry is survived by wife, Lorna; sons, Jayshawn, Jerry Jr. and Jeremiah; mother, Chantie; stepfather, David; father, Raymond Sr.; brothers, Raymond Jr. and Ricky; sisters, Carolyn and Monique Bias.
Memorial service, 2:00 p.m. Saturday June 20, 2020 at 3601 Reagan Ave. Knoxville; Rev. Ben Flowers, Officiating.
