Services
Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Inc.
4650 Highway 411
Madisonville, TN 37354
(423) 442-4404
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Oak Grove Friends Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Bivens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Bivens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Bivens Obituary
Jerry Bivens

Knoxville - Jerry Bivens, age 69, of Knoxville, formerly of Ballplay, passed away 2:25 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Retired employee of Alcoa Aluminum Co. Jerry loved hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Survivors, loving wife of 47 years, Sue Dial Bivens, Sons & daughters-in-law, Greg & Annette Bivens, Tony & Ellen Bivens, Grandchildren, Gregory Bivens, Trevor Childs, Laurana Parsons, Ella & Maggie Bivens, Sister, Linda (James) Kerr Shinn, Nephew, Matt (Whitney) Kerr, Great-niece, Madalyn Kerr, Uncle & aunt, Wesley & Linda Cosner, First cousins, Angie Robbins and Jimmy Bivens, Brothers-in-law, Larry Dial & Richard Dial, Nephew, Jimmy Dial, Several other cousins & relatives. Preceded in death by grandson, Madison Taylor Bivens, parents, Ralph & Edna Cosner Bivens, brother-in-law, Allen Kerr, nephew, Russell Kerr. Graveside service & interment 12 noon Saturday, Oak Grove Friends Cemetery, Rev. Larry Dial officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -