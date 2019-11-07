|
|
Jerry Bivens
Knoxville - Jerry Bivens, age 69, of Knoxville, formerly of Ballplay, passed away 2:25 P.M. Monday, November 4, 2019 at U.T. Medical Center. Retired employee of Alcoa Aluminum Co. Jerry loved hunting and fishing. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. Survivors, loving wife of 47 years, Sue Dial Bivens, Sons & daughters-in-law, Greg & Annette Bivens, Tony & Ellen Bivens, Grandchildren, Gregory Bivens, Trevor Childs, Laurana Parsons, Ella & Maggie Bivens, Sister, Linda (James) Kerr Shinn, Nephew, Matt (Whitney) Kerr, Great-niece, Madalyn Kerr, Uncle & aunt, Wesley & Linda Cosner, First cousins, Angie Robbins and Jimmy Bivens, Brothers-in-law, Larry Dial & Richard Dial, Nephew, Jimmy Dial, Several other cousins & relatives. Preceded in death by grandson, Madison Taylor Bivens, parents, Ralph & Edna Cosner Bivens, brother-in-law, Allen Kerr, nephew, Russell Kerr. Graveside service & interment 12 noon Saturday, Oak Grove Friends Cemetery, Rev. Larry Dial officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019