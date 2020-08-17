Jerry Bruce Bishop
Knoxville - Jerry Bruce Bishop, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away August 15, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Jerry (Papaw) retired from Y-12 after many years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. A loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a veteran of the Air Force. Preceded in death by father, James Bishop; mother, Sally Bishop; sisters, Avery Quillen, Sue Christian, Dorothy Hagaman, Margaret Ann Bishop and Ora Mae Bishop; brothers, Phil Bishop and Bill Bishop. Survived by son, James (Jennifer) Bishop; daughters, Laura (Michael) Robinson and Janet Copeland; grandchildren, Heather Philipps, Natasha Smith, Hanna Sammons, Rusty Sammons, Megan Parker, Corey Abbott and Cara Sheumaker; sisters, Nan Gordon, Jane Thomason and Margie Dunn; brothers, Dean Bishop, Greg Bishop and James Henry Bishop, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cherie Chapman and Enelia Conti for their loving care. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:15 am for a 9:30 interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave.
Knoxville, TN 37921