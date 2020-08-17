1/1
Jerry Bruce Bishop
Jerry Bruce Bishop

Knoxville - Jerry Bruce Bishop, age 81 of Knoxville, passed away August 15, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. Jerry (Papaw) retired from Y-12 after many years of service. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. A loving father, grandfather and brother. He was a veteran of the Air Force. Preceded in death by father, James Bishop; mother, Sally Bishop; sisters, Avery Quillen, Sue Christian, Dorothy Hagaman, Margaret Ann Bishop and Ora Mae Bishop; brothers, Phil Bishop and Bill Bishop. Survived by son, James (Jennifer) Bishop; daughters, Laura (Michael) Robinson and Janet Copeland; grandchildren, Heather Philipps, Natasha Smith, Hanna Sammons, Rusty Sammons, Megan Parker, Corey Abbott and Cara Sheumaker; sisters, Nan Gordon, Jane Thomason and Margie Dunn; brothers, Dean Bishop, Greg Bishop and James Henry Bishop, eight great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to Cherie Chapman and Enelia Conti for their loving care. Family will receive friends Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at Weaver's Chapel from 5:00-7:00 pm with service to follow at 7:00 pm. Family and friends will meet at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Monday, August 24, 2020 at 9:15 am for a 9:30 interment. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Weaver Funeral Home
August 17, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
