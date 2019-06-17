|
Jerry Burl "J.B." Beeler
Corryton - Jerry Burl "J.B." Beeler, age 88, of Corryton passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. J.B. was a veteran of the Korean War having earned the Korean Service Medal with the Bronze Service Star, United Nations Service Medal, and Occupational Medal (Japan). J.B. was a member of Cedar Ford Baptist Church, and retired from Overnite Transportation. He is preceded in death by son Byron Keith Beeler; and sister Bertha June Madison. He is survived by wife of 62 years Janet Hill Beeler; children Don B. Beeler (Debra), Mary Anne Beeler Kerley (Timothy), and Jerry Lee Beeler; grandchildren Nicholas, Brandon, Niles, Trevor, Shane, and Gabrielle "Gabby"; eight great-grandchildren; and special nephews Steve and Shane Madison of Dallas, Texas. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 7:00pm Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with the funeral service to follow starting at 7:00pm with Rev. Dick Baumgardner officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45am Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Luttrell Cemetery for an 11:00am graveside service with full Military Honors by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Grandsons to serve as pallbearers. Condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from June 17 to June 18, 2019