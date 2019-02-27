Services
McGill Click Funerals & Cremations
1366 Highway 72 North
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 408-3001
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Hughes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry C. Hughes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jerry C. Hughes Obituary
Jerry C Hughes

Loudon, TN

Jerry C. Hughes, age 78 of Loudon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Jerry was born to the late Clifford Scruggs and Ruby (Bright) Hughes. A graduate of Loudon High School, class of 1958. Jerry was an

electrician with a career that spanned more than 50 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 270, Oak Ridge and a member of Blairland Baptist church. He was an avid farmer and horseman who loved to participate in wagon train rides. Preceded in death by parents, beloved wife, Faye (Terry) Hughes and brother, Tony Hughes, Sr. Survivors include his children and spouses, Greg D. Hughes (Sherry), Andersonville, Kevin L. Hughes (Abigail), Knoxville and Michelle Hughes Hickman (Harold), Philadelphia; grandson, Noah Hughes, and great grandson, Colt,both of Sweetwater; sister, Patsy Rinehart, White Pine; step grandchildren, Amber Powers and Matthew Pyke; dear friend, Nancy Jett, Loudon; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to our caregivers, Nona Walden, Wendy Stallcup, Freddie Davis, Dawn Hewitt and Raeleen Woodbury, and nurse, Brandi Costner McNally (Amedysis) for their excellent care during Jerry's illness and loving support to our family. Services honoring and remembering Jerry Hughes will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, Feb. 28th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jon Henson officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday, Mar. 1st in Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Lenoir City. Memorial Contributions may be made to Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now