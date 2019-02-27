|
Jerry C Hughes
Loudon, TN
Jerry C. Hughes, age 78 of Loudon, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019. Jerry was born to the late Clifford Scruggs and Ruby (Bright) Hughes. A graduate of Loudon High School, class of 1958. Jerry was an
electrician with a career that spanned more than 50 years. He was a member of the IBEW Local 270, Oak Ridge and a member of Blairland Baptist church. He was an avid farmer and horseman who loved to participate in wagon train rides. Preceded in death by parents, beloved wife, Faye (Terry) Hughes and brother, Tony Hughes, Sr. Survivors include his children and spouses, Greg D. Hughes (Sherry), Andersonville, Kevin L. Hughes (Abigail), Knoxville and Michelle Hughes Hickman (Harold), Philadelphia; grandson, Noah Hughes, and great grandson, Colt,both of Sweetwater; sister, Patsy Rinehart, White Pine; step grandchildren, Amber Powers and Matthew Pyke; dear friend, Nancy Jett, Loudon; several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to our caregivers, Nona Walden, Wendy Stallcup, Freddie Davis, Dawn Hewitt and Raeleen Woodbury, and nurse, Brandi Costner McNally (Amedysis) for their excellent care during Jerry's illness and loving support to our family. Services honoring and remembering Jerry Hughes will be held 7:00 PM Thursday, Feb. 28th, McGill Click Chapel with Rev. Jon Henson officiating. Interment 11:00 AM Friday, Mar. 1st in Loudon County Memorial Gardens, Lenoir City. Memorial Contributions may be made to Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee St., Loudon, TN 37774. The family will receive friends 5:00 - 7:00 PM prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019