Jerry C. Shepherd
Jerry C. Shepherd

Jacksboro - Jerry C. Shepherd, age 77 of Jacksboro formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a member of New Life Ministries, a Vietnam Veteran and former owner of the Outlet Key Shop in Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Esta Woodward Shepherd and sister, Becky Majalca.

Survivors

Wife: Patricia Williams Shepherd

Daughters: Kim and David McCormick

Kelly and Shane McCosh

Grandchildren: Kayla, Trent and Corbin

3 Great Grandchildren: Keelyn, Ainsley and Axel

Brother: Michael and Susie Shepherd

Sister: Carol and Leonard Oram

Several nieces and nephews

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cross Smith Funeral Home
300 East Central Avenue
La Follette, TN 37766
423-562-7441
