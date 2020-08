Jerry C. ShepherdJacksboro - Jerry C. Shepherd, age 77 of Jacksboro formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a member of New Life Ministries, a Vietnam Veteran and former owner of the Outlet Key Shop in Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Esta Woodward Shepherd and sister, Becky Majalca.SurvivorsWife: Patricia Williams ShepherdDaughters: Kim and David McCormickKelly and Shane McCoshGrandchildren: Kayla, Trent and Corbin3 Great Grandchildren: Keelyn, Ainsley and AxelBrother: Michael and Susie ShepherdSister: Carol and Leonard OramSeveral nieces and nephewsA memorial service will be held at a later date.Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.