Jerry C. Shepherd
Jacksboro - Jerry C. Shepherd, age 77 of Jacksboro formerly of Knoxville passed away Sunday August 16, 2020. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather, a member of New Life Ministries, a Vietnam Veteran and former owner of the Outlet Key Shop in Knoxville. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Esta Woodward Shepherd and sister, Becky Majalca.
Survivors
Wife: Patricia Williams Shepherd
Daughters: Kim and David McCormick
Kelly and Shane McCosh
Grandchildren: Kayla, Trent and Corbin
3 Great Grandchildren: Keelyn, Ainsley and Axel
Brother: Michael and Susie Shepherd
Sister: Carol and Leonard Oram
Several nieces and nephews
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be made online at www.cross-smithfuneralhome.com
.
Arrangements by Cross-Smith Funeral Home.