Jerry D. Henry
Jerry D. Henry

Knoxville - Jerry D. Henry age 74, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jerry is a retired postal worker and Army Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 173rd Brigade. Preceded in death by parents, Boyd and Emma Henry; brother, Jimmy Ray Henry; sister, Georgeanne Chessher. Survived by his loving wife, Betty J. Henry; son, Matthew (Mandy) Henry; grandson, Samuel Henry; twin brother, Terry J. Henry; sisters, Norma (Cliff) Adkins and Linda (Raymond) Rimmer; nephew, Jim (Lori) Adkins and other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Wednesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Graveside service
12:45 PM
Highland Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 3, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
