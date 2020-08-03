Jerry D. Henry
Knoxville - Jerry D. Henry age 74, went to be with the Lord July 27, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Jerry is a retired postal worker and Army Veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the 173rd Brigade. Preceded in death by parents, Boyd and Emma Henry; brother, Jimmy Ray Henry; sister, Georgeanne Chessher. Survived by his loving wife, Betty J. Henry; son, Matthew (Mandy) Henry; grandson, Samuel Henry; twin brother, Terry J. Henry; sisters, Norma (Cliff) Adkins and Linda (Raymond) Rimmer; nephew, Jim (Lori) Adkins and other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will meet at 12:45pm Wednesday at Highland Memorial Cemetery for a 1:00 pm graveside service. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com
.