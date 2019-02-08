|
|
Jerry Dean Craft
Greeneville, TN
Jerry Dean Craft, 80, of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Life Care Center.
He was a 1957 graduate of Greeneville High School; a
member of Mosheim Lodge #463 Free and Accepted Masons and a member of the Moose Lodge. Jerry retired from the Sprint Corporation after 39 ½ years of service.
He was a Veteran of the US Marines.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years: Helen J. (Erwin) Craft; sisters: Mitzi Holt and Patricia Graham; sisters-in-law: Peggy and David Emge of Powell, TN, Emily Brewer of Liberty Township, OH; nephews: Bill and Sharon Holt, Walter and Beth Graham, Jerry and Kim Graham; niece: Kay Louann Holt; great-nephew: Cooper Graham; great-nieces: Kristin Holt, Olivia Graham, Emily Graham; cousins: several in and around Greene county,
including a special cousin, Linda McKay of Greenville, SC.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Cecil W. and Lucille Hurst Craft; brothers: Connie, Cecil, and Teddy Joe Craft; brothers-in-law: William Holt and Walter Graham; great-niece: Allison Holt.
The family will receive friends Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 1-3PM at Jeffers Funeral Service Downtown. The graveside service will follow visitation at 3:30PM at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, with Dr. David Green and Rev. Joey Tillery officiating. The US Marine Corp and the Greene County Honor Guard will conduct military honors. Pallbearers will be Glen Ward, Jim Phillips, Phil Fillers, Bill Holt, Jerry Graham, Walter Graham, Austin Revelee, and Chris Emge. Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of Greeneville, 211 N. Main Street, P.O. Box 99, Greeneville, TN 37744, or to the . Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2019