Services
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Memorial service
Friday, May 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
Jerry Dean Holt Sr., age 40 of Knoxville Tennessee passed away on April 30, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother Jeannie Smith. He is survived by his wife Helen Holt; sons Landan Ellison, Michael Brown, Jerry Holt Jr., and Noah Holt; daughters Alexis Holt, Kayley Holt, and Abby Reynolds; brothers Timmy and wife Renee, Ronnie and wife Gayle, Tommy and wife Brandi; brother-in-law's Michael Ellison and Adam Ellison; sister Linda Gentry; sister-in-law's Kristy Ellison and Amy Ellison; father Tommy Holt Sr. He was loved by several nieces and nephews and many friends. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00PM Friday May 10, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel with funeral service to follow at 7:00 PM. Condolences for the family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 9 to May 10, 2019
