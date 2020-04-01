|
|
Jerry Donald McMurry
Knoxville - Jerry Donald McMurry 81, died peacefully on March 31, 2020 at his home in Farragut, TN.
He is preceded in death by mother Ruby Walls, his father Harold McMurry, and his step-father William (Bud) Walls.
Jerry is survived by his wife Carolyn McMurry, son Greg McMurry, daughter-in-law Melissa McMurry, and his granddaughters Kelsey McMurry, Madeline Simms and her husband Logan Simms, Ansley McMurry, and Kate McMurry. He was also blessed by his devoted friend, Bobby Cloud.
Mr. McMurry was born August 2, 1938, in Knoxville, TN. He graduated from Knoxville High School in 1956. He married Carolyn Easterday on October 21, 1961. Jerry was a caring husband to his wife Carolyn, a loyal son to his mother Ruby, and a wonderful father to his son and daughter-in-law Greg and Missy. However, he was the most amazing grandfather to his four granddaughters, Kelsey, Maddie, Annie and Kate. His love, devotion, and service to his family came above everything else and was a source of pride and joy to him.
Mr. McMurry was a veteran of the Unites States Air Force. He retired after a long career at the United States Postal Service where he enjoyed working with customers at the Farragut branch. Jerry loved University of Tennessee athletics and cheering on the Vols in basketball and football. He was an avid traveler and loved spending time with his wife at the beach. He loved Christmas, decorations, and giving gifts and always looked forward to the excitement of Christmas morning. Jerry was a long-time member of West Lonsdale Baptist Church and more recently First Baptist of Concord.
Due to the current restrictions on gatherings, the family will have a private graveside service at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the West Lonsdale Baptist Church building fund 2720 Dayton St. Knoxville, TN 37920.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020