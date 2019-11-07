|
Jerry Doyle Thomas
Farragut - Mr. Jerry Doyle Thomas, 80, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, November 5th, 2019 in Farragut, TN. He is survived by: his sister Shirley Thomas of Rockwood, TN; his daughter Kelli Biggs (Chuck) of Maryville, TN; his son Keith Thomas (Julie) of Portland, OR; his son Kent Thomas (Dawn) of Eufaula, AL; his former spouse Wanda Cox of Knoxville, TN; his step daughter Julie Parrish (Chris); his 9 grandchildren, 2 step grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild; and by his close, devoted and longtime friend Barbara Weaver of Farragut, TN.
Jerry was preceded by: his father Doyle (Tommy) Thomas, his mother Margaret Eakins Thomas, his brother Bill Thomas, his sister Carol Cox, and his wife, Victoria Myers Thomas.
Jerry was born on June 23rd, 1939, raised in Alcoa, TN, and graduated from Alcoa High in 1957, where he played varsity baseball and basketball. After graduation, Jerry began a career in sales and married his high school sweetheart, Wanda Davis. In 1967 they moved with their children, Kelli, Keith and Kent, to Knoxville, TN, where he started his first business, East Tennessee Appliance Center. In 1980 Jerry opened Thomas Appliance Warehouse in Knoxville, which he owned and operated until 2000.
Jerry became a Christian in 1990 and attended Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, where he was an active member, Elder, choir member, and a founder of their Truck Stop Ministry. It was at Union Cumberland where he met and married Victoria Myers in 1999. In his 70's, Jerry and Frank Galbraith began playing music for retirement homes throughout the East Tennessee area, which became an unexpected career of sorts, as the pair played well over one hundred shows per year.
Jerry was a wonderful father, grandfather (affectionately called Goosipa by his grandkids), friend, musician, golfer, bowler, and, best of all, brother in Christ, and he will be missed by all who knew him. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 10th, 2019 at Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, followed by a Celebration of Life at 3 p.m., with Rev. Leonard Turner officiating. Burial will immediately follow at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 400 Everett Road, Knoxville, TN 37934, 865-966-9040. Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel, 11915 Kingston Pike, is serving the Thomas family (www.clickfh.com).
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 9, 2019