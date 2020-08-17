Jerry E Bailey, Sr.Maynardville - Jerry E. Bailey, Sr.-age 69 of Maynardville passed away Monday morning, August 17, 2020 at his home. He was saved at an early age and was of the Baptist faith. He was a logger for many years. Preceded in death by parents, Claude and Goldie (Thomas) Bailey; brother, Ray Bailey; daughter, Nicole "Nikki" Hickman.Survivors: wife of 30 years, Nellie Bailey; sons, Jerry Bailey, Jr. and Kenneth Ray Bailey, all of Maynardville; son, Jerry Lynn Collins of Thorn Hill; daughter, Tracie Hopson, Maynardville. Eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. Sister, Deanna Crawford of Maynardville. Several nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their deep appreciation and thanks to the staff of Suncrest Hospice and Home Health along with Dr. Luis Pannocchia and the staff of Heartland Medical Group.The family will receive friends 5-7 P.M. Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Wednesday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Gabril Haynes, Rev. Richard Nicley officiating with music by Rev. Richard and Linda Nicley. Interment 11 A.M. Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Yadon Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 10 A.M. to go in the funeral procession. Pallbearers: Joe Nicley, Bryce Buckner, Jeff Brown, Tony Brown, John Miracle, Johnathon Miracle. Honorary Pallbearers: Bill England, Bill Nicley, Cliff England, Sam Fultz. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.