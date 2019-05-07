|
Jerry E Smith
Blaine, TN
Jerry E. Smith- age 79, born January 7, 1940, of Blaine, TN. Passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 7:00 AM at Tennova Hospital in Powell, TN. He was a retired Air Force Tech Sargent with 20 years of service and a veteran of the Vietnam war. He also worked with Southern Clutch and Supply for 35 years. He was a lifelong member of Mouth of Richland Baptist Church in Blaine and also attended Three Points Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his father, Ott Smith; mother, Nila Mills; step-father, Alfred Mills; and son, Tim Smith. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Patsy Smith; daughters, Dee (Jeff) Looney, Cindy Smith, and Susan (John) Ritter. His greatest joys were his 11 grandchildren, Andy (Keshia) Pierce, Jacob (Ashley) Pierce, Rachael (Neil) Combs, Hannah (Dustin) Conway, Wendy (Shane) May, Amber (Brad) Wilson, Spencer (Megan) Smith, Josh Ritter, Laura Ritter, Emma Ritter, and Abbey Smith; 9 great grandchildren, Eli May, Connor May, Morgan Wilson, Tanner Wilson, Raylan Pierce, Ava Pierce, Parker Pierce, Kai Combs, and Marshall Smith. Also, he is
survived by his sister, Phyllis Cabbage; nieces, Sue Roach, Vicki Farrar, Pam Burdette, and Tammy Edde. A special thank you to his great niece Joni Mayfield for the love and care she showed him during his stay in the hospital. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Tuesday, May 7, 2019 with service to follow at Bridges Funeral Home with Rev. Kenny Armstrong officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Bridges Funeral Home to go procession to Richland Cemetery for a 11:00 AM graveside service with full military honors. Serving as Pallbearers will be Jacob Pierce, Andy Pierce, Jeff Looney, Eli May, Dustin Conway, Shane May, Brad Wilson, and Cory Burdette. Honorary Pallbearers will be, Connor May, Josh Ritter, and Tanner Wilson. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee 37924 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 7 to May 8, 2019