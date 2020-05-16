|
Jerry Edward Galbraith
Kodak - Jerry Edward Galbraith - age 80 of Kodak passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. Jerry was a retired Captain with the Knoxville Fire Department where he served the community for 39 years. He loved his job and attending breakfast get togethers with other retirees. He was a member of Timothy Street Baptist Church where he found extended family members and lifelong friends. His dog Roxie was incredibly special to him and she will miss him greatly. "Pops" loved FaceTime and spending time playing with his great-grand girls. He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Sharron Kay; parents, George and Stella Ladd Galbraith; brothers, Bill, Hal, and Bud. Left to cherish memories of him is his daughter, Stephanie; son, Stephen (Tammy); grandchildren, Blake (Sarah), Jessica (Jeff), Dylan, Sean, and Haley; great grandchildren, Harper and Carly; sister, Ann (Tim); and a host of family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 10:15 AM for a 10:30 AM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 for a graveside service at Oak Grove Cemetery where he will receive full military and fire department honors. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Timothy Street Baptist Church, 206 Timothy Ave Knoxville, TN 37914, or to in Jerry's honor. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 16 to May 18, 2020