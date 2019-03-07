|
|
Jerry Edward "Quincy" Latham
Knoxville, TN
Jerry Edward "Quincy" Latham - age 69, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully in his home, with his daughters by his side, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Jerry was born and raised in Knoxville and found a career in sales/customer service in the machine parts industry, where he was affectionately known as "Quincy." Jerry was an avid fisherman and spent many hours fellowshipping with family and friends on the water. He enjoyed people and had a heart filled with unconditional love. Jerry attended Bell's Campground Baptist Church in Powell. There will never be another like Jerry Latham.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Latham; son, John Latham; grandson, Jon Shelton Leathers; parents, Allen and Emma Lee Latham; son-in-law, Paul Thomason III; brother-in-law, George Haun; and mother-in-law, Rowena Hastings. Jerry is survived by daughters, Amanda (Freido Boucher) Thomason, Gretta (Keith) Leathers; grandchildren, Britnie, Alex, J.P., and Jacie Latham, Piper, Asher, and Cora Thomason, Madison and Kaylee Leathers; six great-grandchildren; siblings, Burna Haun, Jeter (Darlene) Latham, Betty (Charles) Hardin, Carl (Janet) Latham, and Sharon (Wayne) Reed; many nieces and nephews; father-in-law and best friend, Shelton Hastings; beloved furry friends, dogs, Ollie, Jack, Chloe, Cooper, Gracie, Quincy, cat, George the Cat.
The family will receive friends from 5pm-7pm on Friday, March 8, at Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7pm, Pastor Keith Tillman officiating. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2019