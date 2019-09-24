|
|
Jerry Ellis
Knoxville - Jerry Douglas Ellis, age 82, of Knoxville passed away on September 20, 2019. He was a member of Greenway Baptist Church and worked at Tennessee Florist Supply. Preceded in death by parents William Crockett and Letha Ellis; step-mother Rosalie Ellis; brothers Amos Ellis, Arvil Ellis, Carl Ellis, Clyde Ellis, Robert Ellis and Donald Ellis; sisters Betty Ellis & Bonnie Ottinger; and nephew Greg Ellis. He is survived by sister Barbara Keck; sisters-in-law Mary Nell Ellis & Wilma Ellis; nephews Alton Ottinger, Mack Ottinger, Glen Ellis, Steve Ellis, David Ellis, Mike Ellis, Ricky Ellis, Bobby Steele and Rob Ellis; nieces Kay Tucker, Vicky Carr, Leslie Nipper, Paige Thurber and Cindy Ellis and lots of great-nephews and great-nieces. Family will receive friends Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City with a 7:00 PM service to follow. Rev. Wayne Roach officiating. Family and friends will meet Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:45 AM for an 11:00 AM Interment at Greenwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 24, 2019