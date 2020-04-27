Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Resources
More Obituaries for Jerry Gideon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jerry Gideon

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jerry Gideon Obituary
Jerry Gideon

Knoxville - Jerry Floyd Gideon age 76, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the Air Force, and a long haul truck driver for over 40 years, working for Blackwood Bros, Rohm and HAAS, and AJ Metler. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alice Gideon, and siblings: Leonard, James, Bonnie, Bonita, Pauline and Myrtle. He is survived by the mother of his children Pat Gideon, sons: Michael (Teresa) Gideon, and Marvin (Rachel) Gideon; daughter Mitzi Bush, grandchildren: Emily and Joshua Gideon, and Scott and Tyler Bush; sister Ruby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent pandemic the family will have a private inurnment at East TN State Veterans Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jerry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -