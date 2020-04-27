|
|
Jerry Gideon
Knoxville - Jerry Floyd Gideon age 76, of Knoxville, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020. He was of the Baptist faith. He was a Vietnam Veteran in the Air Force, and a long haul truck driver for over 40 years, working for Blackwood Bros, Rohm and HAAS, and AJ Metler. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Alice Gideon, and siblings: Leonard, James, Bonnie, Bonita, Pauline and Myrtle. He is survived by the mother of his children Pat Gideon, sons: Michael (Teresa) Gideon, and Marvin (Rachel) Gideon; daughter Mitzi Bush, grandchildren: Emily and Joshua Gideon, and Scott and Tyler Bush; sister Ruby, and numerous nieces and nephews. Due to the recent pandemic the family will have a private inurnment at East TN State Veterans Cemetery. An online obituary may be viewed and condolences made at www.rosemortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020