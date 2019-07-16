|
|
Jerry Grimes
Knoxville - Jerry Wayne Grimes age 66, of Knoxville, passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019. He was a blessing to everyone he came in contact with. Jerry had a great sense of humor and a love of music. He was a dedicated worker at Rubber Plus Inc. for over 39 years.
Preceded in death by father, Homer Grimes. Survivors: loving mother, Aline Grimes; sisters, Patsy Simcox and husband Harold, Nancy Knox and husband Mike; brothers, Elmer Grimes and wife Pam, Steve Grimes and wife Teresa; several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at Stevens Mortuary. Family and friends will meet 12:45 p.m. Thursday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 1:00 p.m. graveside service and interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alice Bell Baptist Church Building Fund, 3305 Alice Bell Road, Knoxville, TN 37917. Jerry's guestbook is available at www.stevensmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from July 16 to July 17, 2019