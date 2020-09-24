Jerry H. Acuff
Knoxville - Jerry H. Acuff, age 75, of Knoxville, TN, passed away September 23, 2020. Jerry was born February 5, 1945. He was of the Baptist faith. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Louise Acuff, brother, Jimmy Acuff and niece, Gina Leanne Taylor. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Edith, son, Gregory A. Acuff of Nashville, TN. Jerry was a proud "poppey" to Able Scott (Katie & Dustin Scott), and Jaylan and Nick Grahl who liked to watch scary movies with "poppey." Sisters, Jean (Earl) Watson, Jo Netta (Gary) Taylor, Judy Lamb and several nieces, nephews, family and friends. In honor of Jerry's wishes there will be no services. He will be greatly missed.
