Jerry Hutson
KNOXVILLE - Jerry Lamar "Woody" Hutson, age 67, of Knoxville, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020, my sweet Woody, my cutie patootie, went on to the Gloryland, as my Aunt Rose used to say.
He was a Union County boy who grew up strong in faith and steeped in music. His family moved to Corryton when he was in the eighth grade. Woody was a proud member of the Gibbs High School Class of 1970. He became a railroad man in his mid-20s and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad in 2012, which set him free to pursue his many interests.
Woody loved a project. He helped his friends Marguerite and Glenda open 33 Hardware in Maynardville, and in the process was able to re-kindle old family relationships. Woody took pride in helping create a welcoming space where his friends could be successful and serve the needs of the community. He threw himself into helping to organize Gibbs High alumni reunions, and once again, was able to reestablish old friendships. Friendships meant the world to Woody. He became the keeper of all things John Bean - music, photographs, the infamous prank tapes and eventually created a book for family to preserve everything ever written about his old friend. Woody's passions were music, gardening, canning and freezing seasonal vegetables (you couldn't leave the house without a can of his tomatoes) and most of all me. This is just a small sample of his many and varied interests. He was just so cool.
Woody is preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Bill Hutson and brother, Larry. He is survived by his loving wife Kathy Cheek-Hutson; in-laws, Carolyn Cheekand Jack Payne, Sandra Cheek, Myra Cheek and Scott Lindsey and Alta Hutson; nieces and nephews, Beth New (David), Mark Hutson, Tessa Thomas (Jason),and Aaron and Adam Bowling; cousin/sister, Sherma Titlow, and several close friends who were like family to him as well as other friends and family members.
A Memorial Service will be held at Rutherford Memorial United Methodist Church, in the Family Life Center, 7815 Corryton Road, on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 7:00p.m. The family will welcome friends from 5:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 or a . Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 6 to Mar. 9, 2020