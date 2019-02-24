|
Jerry J. Jaffe
Tellico Village, TN
It is with heartbreak that the family of Jerry J. Jaffe, age 73, of Tellico Village, announces his sudden passing on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, after a car wreck.
Jerry will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Meredith, children, Jacob Jaffe (Iris) of Cambridge, MA, Miriam Jaffe (Moshe Oppenheim), of Highland Park, NJ, and sister, Jill Weiner (Walter). Jerry will also be remembered fondly by his six grandchildren: Jonah and Caleb Jaffe, Azaryah, Aden, and Aleeza Foger, and Chaya Naima Oppenheim. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Beatrice and Harry Jaffe of Scotch Plains, NJ.
Jerry graduated from Scotch Plains/Fanwood High School in 1964 and Rutgers University in 1968. He earned his Master's degree in Psychology from Montclair State University and worked as a school psychologist in Cranford, NJ for thirty years. He was a nationally certified member of The National Association of School Psychologists, the New Jersey Association of School Psychologists, NEA, NJEA, and the Cranford NJ Education Association. Jerry served in the NJ National Guard and raised his family in Somerville, NJ. When he lived in Somerville, he served on the Board of Health and was President of the Jewish Community Center.
Meredith and Jerry met in 7th grade and have been together ever since. They had recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
Jerry will be remembered as a wonderful husband and loving father and grandfather. He was a man who went out of his way to be a true friend. He maintained many life-long relationships and cherished many newer Tennessee friends, including the men in Tellico Village's Al Workman golf group. Jerry loved to entertain with stories and jokes. He was an avid golfer who loved cars. He was known as the "Ambassador of Temple Beth El" to Tellico Village and was a volunteer driver for the "Stay in Tellico" program.
In memoriam, the family suggests donations be made to Temple Beth El, 3037 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919, or Rutgers University, PO Box 193, New Brunswick, NJ 08903.
Jerry was interred on February, 10, 2019 at Beth David Cemetery in Kenilworth, NJ. A gathering for Tennessee friends will be planned for a future date. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Feb. 24, 2019